Coach Monty Williams suggested Tuesday that Ayton (knee) is on track to be available for the Suns' postseason opener Sunday, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports. "We're doing everything we can to have those guys ready for the playoffs," said Williams.

Ayton sat out the final three games of the regular season due to knee soreness, but that rest plus the added rest this week appears to have put him on a good path for the playoffs. The big man has been a key cog for the Suns this season, averaging 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds over 30.7 minutes in his 69 appearances during the regular season.