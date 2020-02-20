Play

Suns' Deandre Ayton: On track to play Friday

Coach Monty Williams hopes Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's game in Toronto, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 21-year-old was able to participate at practice Wednesday, which is an encouraging sign for his availability coming out of the All-Star break. Ayton missed the final two games before the break due to the left ankle issue and also sat out the Rising Stars Challenge after being selected to Team World.

