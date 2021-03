Ayton totaled 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 29 minutes Friday in the victory over the Raptors.

Ayton's production has been solid over his last four games. He's hit greater than 65 percent of his shots in each while scoring no less than 17 points. Ayton has also grabbed at least eight boards over that span while blocking a total of seven shots.