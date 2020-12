Ayton scored nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, two assists, a block and two turnovers in 30 minutes of Saturday's 106-103 loss to Sacramento.

Ayton was efficient from the floor, but he didn't see a ton of volume as he finished one point shy of a double-double. The big man did lead the Suns with 12 rebounds, but his scoring may take a bit of a hit this year with the addition of Chris Paul to the roster.