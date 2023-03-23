Ayton (hip) will miss Friday's game against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton didn't make the trip to Sacramento for Friday's contest, the conclusion of the team's three-game road trip. As a result, the big man's next opportunity to take the floor comes when the team returns home for the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday when the Suns host the Sixers. Bismack Biyombo figures to draw another start in his absence, with Jock Landale also figuring to handle a few extra minutes.