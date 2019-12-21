Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Saturday
Ayton (ankle) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ayton will miss a second straight game due to a sprained ankle. He picked the injury up in his first game back from his 25-game suspension. The Suns prized big-man has played in just two games so far this season. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Nuggets. In the meantime, Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky (knee) will continue to handle the majority of the work in the team's frontcourt.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out with sprained ankle•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in return to action•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Eligible to return Tuesday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Taking part in practice•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially slapped with suspension•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: May be facing 25-game ban•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...