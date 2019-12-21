Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Saturday

Ayton (ankle) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Ayton will miss a second straight game due to a sprained ankle. He picked the injury up in his first game back from his 25-game suspension. The Suns prized big-man has played in just two games so far this season. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Nuggets. In the meantime, Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky (knee) will continue to handle the majority of the work in the team's frontcourt.