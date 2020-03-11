Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ayton made it through shootaround and indicated he hoped to play Tuesday, but that ultimately will not be the case. The Suns do not play again until Saturday, so he will have another three days off to recover. As a result, Aron Baynes and Dario Saric figure to again see increased workloads.
