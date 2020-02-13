Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out as expected
Ayton (ankle) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Ayton was already listed as doubtful, so it's no surprise he won't be available Wednesday. The 21-year-old is still listed on the World team roster for Friday's NBA Rising Stars game, so he's presumably still hoping to gain clearance to play in that exhibition after missing the Suns' last two games. Cheick Diallo receives another start in Ayton's place as the Suns wrap up their first-half schedule.
