Ayton (ankle) will miss at least a week due to an ankle injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ayton was initially just ruled out for Sunday, but the team later revealed that the big man won't be evaluated for another week, leaving the Suns without one of their primary contributors. Bismack Biyombo played a season-high 22 minutes following Ayton's early departure Friday and may benefit most from the extended absence.