Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Sunday

Ayton (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

A left ankle sprain will keep the rookie out for a fourth straight game, and he'll have just one more opportunity to take the court before the Suns' season is over. Tuesday against the Mavericks is the team's final game.

More News
Our Latest Stories