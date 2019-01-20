Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Sunday

Ayton (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against Minnesota, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Ayton reportedly injured his left ankle during the first half of Saturday's game when he tried avoiding teammate T.J. Warren and as a result, will need at least one game to recover. With both Ayton and teammate Richaun Holmes deemed inactive Sunday, Dragan Bender may receive a spot-start and ultimately see more minutes.