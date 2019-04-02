Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Wednesday

Ayton (ankle) won't play Wednesday against Utah, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ayton will miss his second straight matchup while nursing a left ankle sprain suffered Saturday evening against Memphis. With only four games remaining this season for the Suns, Ayton likely won't be cleared to play unless the team is absolutely sure he's healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories