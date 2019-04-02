Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Wednesday
Ayton (ankle) won't play Wednesday against Utah, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ayton will miss his second straight matchup while nursing a left ankle sprain suffered Saturday evening against Memphis. With only four games remaining this season for the Suns, Ayton likely won't be cleared to play unless the team is absolutely sure he's healthy.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Monday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nine points, seven rebounds in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 37th double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Magnificent in losing effort Monday•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...