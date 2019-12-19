Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out with sprained ankle

Ayton will not play Friday against the Thunder due to a sprained right ankle, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

It's a tough break for Ayton, who just returned from a 25-game suspension earlier in the week. The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving his status up in the air for the second half of Phoenix's back-to-back set. With Ayton sidelined, Frank Kaminsky and Aron Baynes should both benefit from increased run.