Ayton had 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 121-114 victory over the Mavericks.

All five Suns starters finished with double-digit scoring, and Ayton led the way with his second-highest point total of the postseason. The big man also tied for the team lead with 20 field-goal attempts and didn't commit a single turnover in his 33 minutes of court time. Ayton has logged five performances of 20-plus points in the playoffs thus far following a regular season during which he averaged 17.2 points per game.