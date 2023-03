Ayton was walking with a limp in the locker room after he suffered a right groin injury late in Thursday's win over the Magic, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 24-year-old played through the injury down the stretch during Thursday's victory and finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 35 minutes. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, and Ayton will have a couple days to rest up ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Thunder.