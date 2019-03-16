Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts 17 points, 14 boards in loss

Ayton accumulated 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Rockets.

Ayton delivered his 35th double-double through 64 appearances but coughed up a career-worst seven turnovers. He had committed just three turnovers across the last six games, but Ayton struggled badly in terms of ball control in this one. Despite the giveaways, expect the rookie to remain aggressive across the final 12 games of 2018-19.