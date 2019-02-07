Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts 20 points in Wednesday's loss

Ayton accumulated 20 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Ayton held his own against star defensive center Rudy Gobert, though he did finish with five fouls and three turnovers. Ayton probably would have seen a little bit more playing time if not for the foul trouble and the blowout nature of the contest. Nevertheless, he was still able to put together a decent stat line, falling one board shy of a double-double. With T.J. Warren (ankle) and Devin Booker (hamstring) dealing with injuries, Ayton assumed the role of top option offensively. Booker hasn't yet been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Warriors, but if he's held out Ayton will likely lead the team in shot attempts once again.