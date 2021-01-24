Ayton totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocked shots across 38 minutes in Saturday's double-overtime loss to the Suns.

Ayton fouled out in the first overtime, likely contributing to Nikola Jokic's scoring surge (12 points) in the extra periods. Nonetheless, Ayton paced Phoenix with 13 boards and registered his fourth straight double-double. Over that four-game span, the big man has posted per-game averages of 22.0 points, 14.8 boards and 2.0 blocks.