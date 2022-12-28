Ayton totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 win over the Grizzlies.

Ayton hit half of his field-goal attempts to contribute to a balanced scoring attack for Phoenix that resulted in eight different players finishing with at least 10 points. The center also led the team with 10 boards to notch his fourth double-double across his past five games. Ayton is neither flashy nor particularly well-rounded, but he offers a steady consistency in the fantasy world with per-game averages of 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor and 72.5 percent from the charity stripe.