Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts double-double
Ayton racked up 28 points (12-20 FG, 4-5 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 win at the Bulls.
Ayton missed Phoenix's last two games before the All-Star break, but he has proven to be healthy notching double-doubles in back-to-back performances on the road. The second-year center remains an absolute stud, and he has averaged 22.3 points with 13.9 rebounds in seven February contests, delivering six double-doubles during that stretch.
