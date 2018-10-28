Ayton recorded 24 points (12-13 FG), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 117-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

It was an admirable effort from Ayton, but even the talented rookie could not fill the hole left by Devin Booker (hamstring). Ayton shot an eye-popping 92 percent from the floor in 13 attempts on Saturday, as the rookie is obviously living up to the hype in the early going. Ayton's stat lines should improve bit-by-bit as the season goes on, but he's already a dependable option whenever he's on the floor.