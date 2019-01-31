Suns' Deandre Ayton: Practicing Thursday

Ayton (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Igor Kokoskov said he is hopeful that Ayton will be back for Saturday's game against the Hawks, and it looks like the rookie is on track to return after a six-game absence with a sprained left ankle. Look for additional updates to come over the next two days as Ayton participates in more on-court activities.