Suns' Deandre Ayton: Preseason success continues
Ayton compiled 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.
The 2018 first overall pick continues to shine during the exhibition slate, generally outplaying anyone put in front of him through the first four preseason games. Ayton has remained aggressive, putting up double-digit shot attempts in each game while also visiting the free-throw line on at least five occasions in three of four exhibitions. The 20-year-old has unsurprisingly been a force on the boards and defensively as well, hauling in between seven and 15 rebounds while recording multiple blocks in all but Monday's tilt.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Shines in tough matchup•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Shines in preseason debut•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Averages double-double in Vegas•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Friday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Comes up shy of double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another double-double in Monday's win•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.