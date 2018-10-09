Ayton compiled 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.

The 2018 first overall pick continues to shine during the exhibition slate, generally outplaying anyone put in front of him through the first four preseason games. Ayton has remained aggressive, putting up double-digit shot attempts in each game while also visiting the free-throw line on at least five occasions in three of four exhibitions. The 20-year-old has unsurprisingly been a force on the boards and defensively as well, hauling in between seven and 15 rebounds while recording multiple blocks in all but Monday's tilt.