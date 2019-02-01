Suns' Deandre Ayton: Probable for Saturday

Ayton (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After putting together a full practice Thursday, Ayton is on track to return to the hardwood after a six game absence due to a sprained left ankle. Upon Ayton's return, Richaun Holmes, who started in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs, is expected to return to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories