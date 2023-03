Ayton (hip) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton has missed the last four games due to a hip injury, but he'll likely be able to return to the court for Monday's matchup in Utah. He's averaged 18.6 points and 9.4 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances, but it's possible his playing time is monitored if he's cleared to play Monday.