Suns' Deandre Ayton: Probable Saturday

Ayton (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ayton returned from an ankle injury Friday, posting 17 points, 10 rebounds, one block and one steal against the Raptors. He's apparently dealing with some soreness, but he's expected to play Saturday.

