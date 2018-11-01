Ayton offered 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds across 31 minutes in the Suns' 120-90 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

The rookie center didn't have one of his most productive performances, but he still finished with a solid stat line overall in the blowout defeat. Ayton is naturally experiencing the occasional fluctations in his numbers that are to be expected from a first-year player, but he's still scored in double digits in all but one game while also bringing in no fewer than eight boards and as many as 14. The seven-footer can continue to be counted on for superior scoring and rebounding numbers on the overwhelming majority of nights.