Ayton closed with a career-high 35 points (14-18 FG, 7-8 FT) to go with 15 rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 victory over the Nets.

Fresh off delivering a 31-point, 16-rebound double-double against the Pistons on Saturday, Ayton came through with another dominant effort versus an undermanned Nets squad. Since returning in late January following a three-game absence due to an illness, Ayton has been playing his best basketball of the season. In his first seven games back in action, he's averaging 23.4 points, 13.0 boards and 2.0 assists in 32.4 minutes while shooting 60 percent from the field and 76.5 percent from the charity stripe.