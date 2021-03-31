Ayton totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 FT) and 14 rebounds across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 117-110 win over the Hawks.

For the second straight game, Ayton corralled 14 boards to help guide Phoenix to a win. The third-year center ranks 12th in the league with 24 double-doubles on the campaign and is shooting a career-best 61.0 percent from the field.