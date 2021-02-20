Ayton recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 16 rebounds, two assists and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Ayton endured a slow start to the season and while his numbers are still a bit below the expectations for a player of his caliber, he has managed to score in double digits in seven straight games while posting four double-doubles in that span. He's a legit double-double threat on a nightly basis and is averaging 13.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in 10 February appearances.