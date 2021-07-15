Ayton finished Wednesday's Game 4 against the Bucks with six points (3-9 FG), 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Ayton wasn't a major factor in the offense on a night when Devin Booker accounted for 28 of the Suns' 78 field-goal attempts as a team. Ayton's six points snapped a 13-game double-digit scoring streak, though he continues to pile up rebounds at an alarming rate. Dating back to Game 4 against the Clippers, Ayton has double-digit boards in six of his last seven appearances. His five assists in Game 4 were his most in any game since January of 2020.