Ayton registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 22 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

Ayton registered his second double-double of the series and pulled down a playoff-high 22 rebounds in a game where he made his presence felt on both ends of the court despite dealing with Ivica Zubac all game long. Ayton is averaging 20.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in the series against the Clippers.