Ayton recorded 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in Sunday's 117-103 scrimmage loss to the Celtics in Orlando.

It's important to note that Ayton hasn't played much in this unique season, as an ankle injury and suspension limited him to only 30 games. In limited play, he's boosted his seasonal averages in almost every category this season, but some rust is to be expected for the former first-round pick. His size and dominating interior play will be necessary to get the Suns within striking distance of a playoff berth.