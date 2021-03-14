Ayton had 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's loss to the Pacers.

Ayton remains a nightly double-double threat, but his workload is on a concerning trend of late, as he's now played fewer than 30 minutes in five straight games. He's still managed to score in double-figures in all five, but his fantasy upside will be limited if coach Monty Williams continues to pull back on his minutes.