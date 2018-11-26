Suns' Deandre Ayton: Puts up 25 and 13 in loss
Ayton accounted for 25 points (11-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 32 minutes Sunday against the Pistons.
The rookie had a magnificent statistical performance against Detroit's front line, recording career-highs in both points and blocks. Ayton has scored in double-figures in each of his past 10 games and is contributing at a high level for his position in multiple categories. Although owners would like Ayton to be more consistent with his defensive production, he is nonetheless averaging an excellent 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the line on the season.
