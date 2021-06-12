Ayton finished Friday's Game 3 win over Denver with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and 15 rebounds.

Outside of Game 1 (20 points), Ayton hasn't been extremely involved on the offensive end, but he's managed to post a double-double in all three games. He has seven double-doubles in nine postseason games, overall, though in terms of fantasy production, he hasn't contributed much in other areas. In the Denver series, Ayton has only two assists, one steal and zero blocks in 99 minutes.