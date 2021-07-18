Ayton finished Saturday's Game 5 NBA Finals loss to the Bucks with 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal over 45 minutes.

The center has excelled on the boards in the Finals, averaging 13.2 rebounds per game. He bounced back from a six-point scoring effort in Game 4 with 20 points Saturday, his second-highest scoring total of the series. Ayton is shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 94.1 percent from the charity stripe through the first five games of the Finals, and he has rounded out the superb percentages with 15.2 points, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in addition to his big numbers on the boards.