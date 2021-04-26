Ayton produced 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Nets.

For the Suns to make the leap into the highest echelon of elite teams, Ayton's ability to grow into his role is key to their success. Ayton has played well against a wide array of big men but has struggled against some of the marquee centers of the league, with the team's recent loss to the Sixers as a prime example. He's managed double-doubles opposite Bam Adebayo and Clint Capela in recent weeks, however.