Suns' Deandre Ayton: Puts up well-rounded line

Ayton tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 111-109 loss to the Raptors.

While this was a stellar line for Ayton, it was still somewhat frustrating that the Suns didn't feature him more prominently on the offensive end in the second half. All eight of Ayton's shot attempts came in the first two quarters, with the big man's only points after the break coming on free throws. Though Ayton's production remains somewhat spotty from game to game, he's still been excellent on the whole in January, averaging 14.4 points, 10.0 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steal in 29.5 minutes per contest while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 76 percent from the charity stripe.