Ayton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton had a muted outing in the Suns' blowout win over the Bulls on Friday, and the center failed to practice Saturday. If he misses his first game since Jan. 24, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would see more run.
