Ayton (rib contusion) is questionable for Game 6 versus the Nuggets on Thursday according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Ayton is the only player on the injury report other than Chris Paul who will sit once again with his groin strain. Ayton has had a shaky series against the Nuggets so far, but it's hard to imagine him sitting out with their season on the line. If Ayton is unable to play, we'd likely see more of Jock Landale, T.J. Warren and possibly Bismack Biyombo.