Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable for Saturday's contest
Ayton is expected to play Saturday against Denver but he's listed as questionable due to a sprained ankle, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear as to when Ayton suffered the injury, as he put together a strong performance in the season opener (18 points, 10 boards). The issue doesn't appear overly serious, but his status will be worth monitoring leading up to tipoff.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in regular-season debut•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Preseason success continues•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Shines in tough matchup•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Shines in preseason debut•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Averages double-double in Vegas•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...