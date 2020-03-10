Play

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable for Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Ayton is in danger of missing his third straight contest due to a left ankle sprain, but the team likely won't have more on his status until closer to tipoff. Aron Baynes should continue to start at center if Ayton can't go.

