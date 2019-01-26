Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Sunday

Ayton (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Both Ayton and backup center Richaun Holmes (foot) have been sidelined the previous four games, which has resulted in heavy run for Dragan Bender. It is unclear if Ayton would face any type of restrictions on his minutes should he return, but he appears to be trending toward a game-time decision.