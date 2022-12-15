Ayton (ankle) is questionable to play Thursday against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton suffered a left ankle injury during Tuesday's loss to Houston and, as a result, missed Wednesday's practice. If Ayton's ankle issue doesn't improve by Thursday's tipoff, it's likely that the center will have to miss the contest versus the Clippers. If that's the case, Jock Landale or Dario Saric are candidates to garner the start.