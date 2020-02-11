Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Wednesday
Ayton (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Golden State, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ayton missed Monday's loss against the Lakers due to left ankle soreness, but there's speculation that the center will return to the floor Wednesday. Ayton has been outstanding as of late, as the former Arizona standout is averaging 20.9 points and 12.7 rebounds over his last 13 appearances.
