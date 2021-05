Ayton is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to left knee soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Ayton is a late addition to the injury report. His performances have taken a downturn lately. over the past nine games, he's averaged 10.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.4 minutes. If he sits out Thursday, more minutes could be available for Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and Jalen Smith.