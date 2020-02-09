Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable with sore ankle
Ayton is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sore ankle, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
Hopefully this isn't anything of great concern, but Ayton's status is something to monitor over the next 24 hours. He played 42 minutes in Saturday's loss to Denver, finishing with 28 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Huge double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Low output vs. Rockets•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in Detroit•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Superb stat line in defeat•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Season-high scoring output•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Well-rounded line in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.