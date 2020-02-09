Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable with sore ankle

Ayton is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sore ankle, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

Hopefully this isn't anything of great concern, but Ayton's status is something to monitor over the next 24 hours. He played 42 minutes in Saturday's loss to Denver, finishing with 28 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.