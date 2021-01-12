Ayton had just eight points (4-10 FG) and six rebounds in Monday's loss to the Wizards.

It was an awful all-around game for Phoenix, which lost to a vastly inferior opponent for the second time in four nights. Ayton has now scored 14 points or fewer in four consecutive games, and he's attempted only four total free throws during that span. On the year, Ayton is averaging 12.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game (30.2 MPG) -- down from 18.2 points and 11.5 boards a year ago (32.5 MPG).