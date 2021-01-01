Ayton had four points (2-8 FG), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 win over Utah.

The 22-year-old averaged 11.5 points and 11.8 rebounds through the first four games of the season, but he wasn't a significant factor in the offense Thursday. Ayton's scoring numbers are down significantly early in the 2020-21 campaign (10.0 PPG) after averaging 17.0 points across his first two NBA seasons.